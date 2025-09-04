Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Drops By 75.8%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,300 shares, adecreaseof75.8% from the July 31st total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHYF. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 49,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 762.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 101,191 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 263,957 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IHYF opened at $22.73 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $22.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

