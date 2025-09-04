iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT) Short Interest Update

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 800 shares, agrowthof300.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBAT opened at $25.27 on Thursday. iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2086 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF ( NASDAQ:IBAT Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.09% of iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

