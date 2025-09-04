iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT) Short Interest Update

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 800 shares, agrowthof300.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBAT opened at $25.27 on Thursday. iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2086 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF
The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Explosive Growth Stocks Hiding in Plain Sight
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Ambarella’s Earnings Prove Its Edge AI Strategy Is a Winner
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- With Rate Cuts Ahead, Buffett-Backed Builders Look Like a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.