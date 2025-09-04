Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, agrowthof433.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Super Hi International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Super Hi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Hi International during the 4th quarter worth $295,000.

Get Super Hi International alerts:

Super Hi International Price Performance

Super Hi International stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of -0.52. Super Hi International has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International ( NASDAQ:HDL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $198.95 million for the quarter. Super Hi International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Hi International will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Hi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Hi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.