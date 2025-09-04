Coursera (NYSE:COUR) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) Head-To-Head Review

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) and Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Eightco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Coursera shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Eightco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Coursera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Eightco has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coursera has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eightco 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coursera 1 6 7 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eightco and Coursera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Coursera has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Coursera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coursera is more favorable than Eightco.

Profitability

This table compares Eightco and Coursera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eightco -21.43% -91.96% -19.64% Coursera -7.05% -5.16% -3.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eightco and Coursera”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eightco $39.62 million 0.12 $710,000.00 N/A N/A Coursera $694.67 million 2.59 -$79.53 million ($0.33) -33.83

Eightco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coursera.

Summary

Coursera beats Eightco on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack. It offers its products to individuals, enterprise, business, campus, and government. The company was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. Coursera, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

