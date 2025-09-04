ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.15 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.06). 25,357,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 6,598,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.57 ($0.06).
The stock has a market cap of £19.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.69.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. Research analysts anticipate that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
