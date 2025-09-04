Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Holdings Decreased by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,970 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Trust Co of the South increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $260.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

