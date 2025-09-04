Curi RMB Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. $VBTX

Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,135 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned about 1.07% of Veritex worth $14,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Veritex by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 312,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Veritex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair raised Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.08. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $34.56.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.91 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 14.83%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In other news, EVP Angela Harper sold 47,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $1,544,566.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,938.71. The trade was a 44.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Sughrue sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $181,408.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,864. The trade was a 10.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,699 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,627. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

