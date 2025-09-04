Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.92 and last traded at $96.11, with a volume of 283654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.40.
The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($3.15).
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
