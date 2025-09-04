Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.92 and last traded at $96.11, with a volume of 283654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.40.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Stock Down 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($3.15).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 203.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 410.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 31.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

