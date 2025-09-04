Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 69.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $945.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $860.05 and a 200-day moving average of $725.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $965.00.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.86.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

