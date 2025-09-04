AlTi Global Inc. Sells 235 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $205.00 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

