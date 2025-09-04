Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Sold by Claar Advisors LLC

Claar Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,537 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 3.6% of Claar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $109,653.60. Following the sale, the director owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,575.44. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,083.66. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,830 shares of company stock valued at $41,668,789. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $174.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.77 and its 200-day moving average is $174.66. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

