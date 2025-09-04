Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 95,755 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,755 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $83,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2%

JNJ stock opened at $177.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.45. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $181.16. The stock has a market cap of $427.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

