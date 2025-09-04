Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 89,934 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $190,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $298.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $822.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $302.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

