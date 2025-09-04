Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,939,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 287,794 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.9% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $119,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,949,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,002,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,471,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,159,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 29,170,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,679,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $267.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,311 shares of company stock worth $5,916,823. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.