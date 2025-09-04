Clifford Group LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Clifford Group LLC cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749,840 shares during the quarter. Clifford Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

