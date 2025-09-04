Clifford Group LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Clifford Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Clifford Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clifford Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $446.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $437.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.87. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $452.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

