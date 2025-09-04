General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 458,260 shares of company stock worth $138,125,545. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $322.55 on Thursday. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $326.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.12.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

