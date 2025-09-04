Cook Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Cook Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the quarter. Cook Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,710,000. Wit LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,629,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,959 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

