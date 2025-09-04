Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 3,510 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Copperleaf Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $646.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $651.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $652.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

