REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on REV Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.15. REV Group has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $644.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 4.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that REV Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REV Group news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $4,058,701.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 516,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,635,828.18. This represents a 15.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Ground Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 1,911,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,973,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,894,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,869,000 after buying an additional 163,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,108,000 after buying an additional 135,875 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,191,000 after buying an additional 749,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 944,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,956,000 after buying an additional 300,793 shares during the last quarter.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Articles

