iShares MBS ETF $MBB Stake Cut by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.2% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $865,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 179,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.95 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

