Concentric Capital Strategies LP Purchases 43,710 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 107.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 1.8% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,633,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after buying an additional 24,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.7%

WM opened at $224.20 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

