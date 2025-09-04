25,578 Shares in Cintas Corporation $CTAS Bought by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $1,877,760,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 19,644.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,133,000 after buying an additional 2,251,629 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Cintas by 169.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 910,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,235,000 after buying an additional 573,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,781,223,000 after buying an additional 491,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,585,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,300,000 after buying an additional 432,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Cintas Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $205.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.87. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

