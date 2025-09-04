GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.00 and last traded at $129.95, with a volume of 59249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $120.00 price target on GeneDx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,544.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GeneDx news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $490,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $315,456. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Ryan sold 38,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total value of $4,846,565.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 103,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,148,053.20. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,641 shares of company stock valued at $67,551,904. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in GeneDx by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 3,223.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 351.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

