Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Trading Up 22.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) rose 22.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 356,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 180,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Happy Creek Minerals Trading Down 7.4%

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

