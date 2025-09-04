Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Trading Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. 195,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 180,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Rusoro Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$788.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.90.

Get Rusoro Mining alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rusoro Mining news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$276,000.00. Insiders have sold 332,500 shares of company stock worth $307,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.