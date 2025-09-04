B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.85 and last traded at C$5.69, with a volume of 1134636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.67.

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.62. The company has a market cap of C$7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.29%.

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue.

