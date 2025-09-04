Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.850-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRC shares. Sidoti raised Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

NYSE:BRC opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Brady has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $78.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.150 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brady will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 117,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,774 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 107.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Brady by 161.1% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 26,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,193 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

