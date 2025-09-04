Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE Stock Holdings Raised by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.18% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $21,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $117.19 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.21 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average is $129.13.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 8.43%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on COKE

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.