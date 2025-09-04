John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. John Wiley & Sons updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.900-4.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 323.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 528,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 403,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 391,428 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 14,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 157,520 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 442.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 99,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 81,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,714,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,515,000 after buying an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

