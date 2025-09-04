John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. John Wiley & Sons updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.900-4.350 EPS.
John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.81%.
Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.
About John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.
