PIGEON (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

PIGEON CORP (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 1120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

PIGEON Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.

PIGEON (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $197.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.90 million. PIGEON had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Analysts predict that PIGEON CORP will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PIGEON Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women’s care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

