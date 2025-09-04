The Boeing Company $BA Shares Acquired by Banque Transatlantique SA

Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1,134.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $232.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities cut Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.