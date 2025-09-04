Amundi Raises Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,223 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 1.28% of VeriSign worth $307,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 74,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 370.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.82, for a total transaction of $1,424,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526,772 shares in the company, valued at $150,035,201.04. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 47,205 shares of company stock worth $13,082,187 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $274.11 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.62 and a 52-week high of $310.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.82 and its 200 day moving average is $265.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.11 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.50.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

