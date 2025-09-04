Banque Transatlantique SA Acquires 611 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $186.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.19 and its 200-day moving average is $177.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $189.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

