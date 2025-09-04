Stryker Corporation $SYK Holdings Trimmed by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43,226.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,390,000 after buying an additional 2,070,133 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $558,075,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,373,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $511,152,000 after buying an additional 549,643 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $154,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.10.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $388.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.