Cutter Capital Management LP Makes New $15.53 Million Investment in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Cutter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,531,000. Biogen makes up approximately 6.8% of Cutter Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cutter Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Biogen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,258,000 after acquiring an additional 829,150 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen by 1,663.4% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 780,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 736,301 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,169,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,851,000 after purchasing an additional 455,285 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $54,421,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,533,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,551,000 after purchasing an additional 381,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.74.

Biogen Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $141.62 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $206.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.63.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at $770,850.60. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

