Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pentair plc $PNR

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pentair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Pentair by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 14.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Pentair by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Up 0.4%

PNR stock opened at $106.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

