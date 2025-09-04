Bosun Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Bosun Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8,269.9% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 143,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,256,000 after buying an additional 141,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 103.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after buying an additional 46,417 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,689,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $283.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $339.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.70 and a 200-day moving average of $292.75.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

