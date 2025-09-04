Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,779 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.28% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $49,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,337,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,478,000 after buying an additional 168,699 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 530.1% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 8,997,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,303,000 after buying an additional 7,569,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 118,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -117.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $91,763.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,693.84. This trade represents a 47.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $799,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.