AlTi Global Inc. Has $841,000 Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

AlTi Global Inc. lessened its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.1%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $275.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.08. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $281.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.