AlTi Global Inc. Sells 43,853 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

AlTi Global Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,853 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

