Deere & Company $DE Stock Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 356,225 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.28% of Deere & Company worth $361,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 112,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,728,000 after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.87.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $469.04 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $378.66 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

