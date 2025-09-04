Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 210,373 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 766,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,373 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $389,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,779,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,130,711,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,790 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in S&P Global by 26.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,493,000 after acquiring an additional 614,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,762,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,468,000 after acquiring an additional 97,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,853,000 after purchasing an additional 224,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $538.72 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $164.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $540.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.87.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

