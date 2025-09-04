Estuary Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Estuary Capital Management LP lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,153 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 12.0% of Estuary Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Estuary Capital Management LP owned about 2.10% of Advance Auto Parts worth $49,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,258.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 688.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 69.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $58.98 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently -15.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

In related news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $45,996.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $479,183.52. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

