Sysco Corporation $SYY Stock Position Decreased by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lowered its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 6,286 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $509,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,724. This trade represents a 15.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,026 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,059. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.94 on Thursday. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

