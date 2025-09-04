DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Sells 12,990 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.

Alphabet Trading Up 9.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $231.10 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,210 shares of company stock valued at $41,742,155. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

