DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Sells 1,930 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up about 1.1% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Makaira Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 373,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 20.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.61.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $261.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.67 and a 1 year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Charter Communications news, Director Balan Nair bought 360 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.