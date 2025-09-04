DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Purchases Shares of 1,343 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 64 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $103.84 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $104.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average of $93.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $500,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,925.32. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

