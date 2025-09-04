DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $161.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Bank of America started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $199.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

