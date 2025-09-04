Aprio Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 116.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $254.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.64.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

